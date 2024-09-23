Ongc share are up by 2.79%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Ongc Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|291.02
|10
|293.78
|20
|308.46
|50
|317.86
|100
|295.68
|300
|270.04
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹288.15, ₹290.4, & ₹291.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹284.5, ₹283.1, & ₹280.85.
Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -25.64% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.56% with a target price of ₹331.25.
The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.
Ongc share price has gained 2.79% today to trade at ₹294.3 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as