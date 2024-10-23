Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are up by 0.11%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Ongc Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 269.9 and closed at 271. The stock reached a high of 271.15 and a low of 265 during the day.

Livemint
Published23 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:28 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 271, 0.11% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80530.87, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of 271.15 and a low of 265 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5282.07
10286.03
20290.62
50305.87
100298.23
300279.13

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 276.57, 281.38, & 284.67, whereas it has key support levels at 268.47, 265.18, & 260.37.

Ongc Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was 28.30% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.73 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.77% with a target price of 330.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.52% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.86% in june to 10.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.

Ongc share price up 0.11% today to trade at 271 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Reliance Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.32% & 0.39% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsOngc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are up by 0.11%, Nifty up by 0.32%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel share price

150.45
11:29 AM | 23 OCT 2024
0 (0%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

153.60
11:29 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-1.75 (-1.13%)

Tata Power share price

440.30
11:29 AM | 23 OCT 2024
4.3 (0.99%)

Bandhan Bank share price

178.60
11:29 AM | 23 OCT 2024
4.7 (2.7%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Coforge share price

7,435.65
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
640.05 (9.42%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,270.00
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
99.65 (8.51%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,712.10
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
280.25 (4.36%)

Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

1,258.35
11:27 AM | 23 OCT 2024
6.2 (0.5%)
More from 52 Week High

Chennai Petroleum Corporation share price

792.45
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-86.8 (-9.87%)

Gujarat Fluorochemicals share price

4,472.55
11:27 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-241.4 (-5.12%)

Adani Energy Solutions share price

970.25
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-42.3 (-4.18%)

PNC Infratech share price

329.15
11:27 AM | 23 OCT 2024
-13.1 (-3.83%)
More from Top Losers

One 97 Communications share price

752.15
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
64.85 (9.44%)

Coforge share price

7,435.65
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
640.05 (9.42%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

341.00
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
27.6 (8.81%)

Max Financial Services share price

1,270.00
11:28 AM | 23 OCT 2024
99.65 (8.51%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,665.000.00
    Chennai
    79,671.000.00
    Delhi
    79,823.000.00
    Kolkata
    79,675.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.