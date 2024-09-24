Ongc share are up by 0.47%, Nifty up by 0.06%

Ongc Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹ 296.6 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 296.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 298.7 and a low of ₹ 294.8 during the day.

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:06 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹296.75, 0.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84941.73, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹298.7 and a low of ₹294.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 291.02 10 293.78 20 308.46 50 317.86 100 295.68 300 270.04

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹298.02, ₹301.53, & ₹306.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹289.27, ₹284.03, & ₹280.52.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -3.43% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.25 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 11.63% with a target price of ₹331.25.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.