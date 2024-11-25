Ongc Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Ongc share price are up by 5.79%, Nifty up by 1.81%

Ongc Share Price Today on 25 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹ 249.85 and closed at ₹ 259.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 260.05 and a low of ₹ 248 during the session. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, closing significantly higher than the opening price.

Ongc Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:26 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹259.65, 5.79% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80355.02, up by 1.56%. The stock has hit a high of ₹260.05 and a low of ₹248 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,20 days SMA & lower than the 50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,20 days SMA & face resistance at 50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 247.45 10 253.06 20 259.65 50 277.53 100 296.68 300 283.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹246.9, ₹248.6, & ₹250.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹243.55, ₹241.9, & ₹240.2.

Ongc Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was 49.12% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% & ROA of 8.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 6.86 .



The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.32% with a target price of ₹315.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.94% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.31% in june to 7.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.