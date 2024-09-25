Ongc share are up by 0.07%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Ongc Share Price Today on 25-09-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 299.95 and closed slightly lower at 299.65. The stock reached a high of 301.20 during the day and saw a low of 296.70.

Published25 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:15 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 299.65, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84888.15, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of 301.2 and a low of 296.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5291.76
10292.43
20307.02
50317.81
100295.80
300270.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 302.73, 305.97, & 309.93, whereas it has key support levels at 295.53, 291.57, & 288.33.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -43.97% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.37 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.55% with a target price of 331.25.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.

Ongc share price up 0.07% today to trade at 299.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Oil India, Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.1% & -0.03% each respectively.

First Published:25 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
