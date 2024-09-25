Ongc share are up by 0.07%, Nifty down by -0.1%

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 25 Sep 11:15 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹299.65, 0.07% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84888.15, down by -0.03%. The stock has hit a high of ₹301.2 and a low of ₹296.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 291.76 10 292.43 20 307.02 50 317.81 100 295.80 300 270.54

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹302.73, ₹305.97, & ₹309.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹295.53, ₹291.57, & ₹288.33.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -43.97% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.37 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.55% with a target price of ₹331.25.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.