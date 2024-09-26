Ongc share are down by -1.21%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Ongc Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 296.65 and closed at 294.95. The stock reached a high of 298.5 and a low of 292.2 during the day.

Livemint
Published26 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:10 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 294.95, -1.21% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85365.08, up by 0.23%. The stock has hit a high of 298.5 and a low of 292.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5293.15
10292.48
20306.04
50317.84
100295.97
300271.07

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 301.07, 303.38, & 305.57, whereas it has key support levels at 296.57, 294.38, & 292.07.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -19.66% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent downtrend..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.34 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.31% with a target price of 331.25.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.

Ongc share price down -1.21% today to trade at 294.95 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Reliance Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.23% & 0.23% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsOngc share are down by -1.21%, Nifty up by 0.23%

Most Active Stocks

Tata Steel

163.25
11:12 AM | 26 SEP 2024
1.65 (1.02%)

Tata Power

474.65
11:12 AM | 26 SEP 2024
6.55 (1.4%)

Vedanta

483.80
11:12 AM | 26 SEP 2024
4.2 (0.88%)

Power Grid Corporation Of India

363.00
11:12 AM | 26 SEP 2024
-0.8 (-0.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Swan Energy

609.45
11:10 AM | 26 SEP 2024
41.65 (7.34%)

Rainbow Childrens Medicare

1,474.30
11:11 AM | 26 SEP 2024
92.3 (6.68%)

Easy Trip Planners

36.49
11:11 AM | 26 SEP 2024
2.19 (6.38%)

Sapphire Foods India

386.45
11:11 AM | 26 SEP 2024
16.3 (4.4%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    77,045.00660.00
    Chennai
    77,051.00660.00
    Delhi
    77,203.00660.00
    Kolkata
    77,055.00660.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L-0.22
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.