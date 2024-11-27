Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ongc Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Ongc share price are down by -1.1%, Nifty up by 0%

Ongc Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Ongc share price are down by -1.1%, Nifty up by 0%

Ongc Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 255.35 and closed at 251.45. The stock reached a high of 255.35 and a low of 251.15 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

OngcShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

Ongc Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:15 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 251.45, -1.1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80016.3, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 255.35 and a low of 251.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5247.45
10253.06
20259.65
50277.53
100296.68
300283.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 257.43, 260.62, & 263.03, whereas it has key support levels at 251.83, 249.42, & 246.23.

Ongc Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -47.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% & ROA of 8.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.27% with a target price of 315.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.94% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.31% in june to 7.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.

Ongc share price down -1.1% today to trade at 251.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Reliance Industries, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0.02% each respectively.

