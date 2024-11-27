Ongc Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Ongc share price are down by -1.1%, Nifty up by 0%

Ongc Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹ 255.35 and closed at ₹ 251.45. The stock reached a high of ₹ 255.35 and a low of ₹ 251.15 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Ongc Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:15 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹251.45, -1.1% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80016.3, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹255.35 and a low of ₹251.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 247.45 10 253.06 20 259.65 50 277.53 100 296.68 300 283.56

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹257.43, ₹260.62, & ₹263.03, whereas it has key support levels at ₹251.83, ₹249.42, & ₹246.23.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -47.49% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% & ROA of 8.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.27% with a target price of ₹315.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.94% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.31% in june to 7.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.