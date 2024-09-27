Ongc share are down by -0.05%, Nifty up by 0.17%

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:02 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹294.95, -0.05% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹85849.18, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹297.4 and a low of ₹290 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 293.95 10 292.77 20 304.58 50 317.72 100 296.12 300 271.58

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹298.3, ₹301.85, & ₹305.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹291.4, ₹288.05, & ₹284.5.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was 80.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.25 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 12.31% with a target price of ₹331.25.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.