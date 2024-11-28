Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ongc Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Ongc share price are down by -0.35%, Nifty down by -0.73%

Ongc Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Ongc share price are down by -0.35%, Nifty down by -0.73%

Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 255 and closed at 253.6. The stock reached a high of 257.4 and a low of 253.15 during the day.

OngcShare Price Today on 28-11-2024

Ongc Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:26 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 253.6, -0.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79462.66, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of 257.4 and a low of 253.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5248.86
10252.33
20259.10
50276.78
100296.59
300283.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 256.72, 258.43, & 261.52, whereas it has key support levels at 251.92, 248.83, & 247.12.

Ongc Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -61.17% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% & ROA of 8.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.21% with a target price of 315.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.94% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.31% in june to 7.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.

Ongc share price down -0.35% today to trade at 253.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Reliance Industries are falling today, but its peers Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.73% & -0.96% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.