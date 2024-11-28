Ongc Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Ongc share price are down by -0.35%, Nifty down by -0.73%

Ongc Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹ 255 and closed at ₹ 253.6. The stock reached a high of ₹ 257.4 and a low of ₹ 253.15 during the day.

Ongc Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:26 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹253.6, -0.35% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79462.66, down by -0.96%. The stock has hit a high of ₹257.4 and a low of ₹253.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10 days SMA & lower than the 20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50,100,300 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 248.86 10 252.33 20 259.10 50 276.78 100 296.59 300 283.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹256.72, ₹258.43, & ₹261.52, whereas it has key support levels at ₹251.92, ₹248.83, & ₹247.12.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -61.17% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% & ROA of 8.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.10 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 24.21% with a target price of ₹315.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.94% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has increased from 7.31% in june to 7.94% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.