Ongc Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: Ongc share price are up by 0.08%, Nifty down by -0.16%

Ongc Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹ 264.65 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 263.50. The highest price reached during the day was ₹ 264.65, while the lowest was ₹ 259.45. Overall, the stock experienced a slight decline by the end of the trading session.

Ongc Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: At 29 Oct 13:00 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹263.5, 0.08% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80010.68, up by 0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹264.65 and a low of ₹259.45 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 270.11 10 277.07 20 284.89 50 300.84 100 298.06 300 280.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹267.23, ₹270.97, & ₹276.93, whereas it has key support levels at ₹257.53, ₹251.57, & ₹247.83.

Ongc Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -53.37% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% & ROA of 8.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.36 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.24% with a target price of ₹330.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.52% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 10.86% in june to 10.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.