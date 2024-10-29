Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are down by -1.01%, Nifty down by -0.64%

Ongc Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 264.65 and closed at 260.65. The stock reached a high of 264.65 and a low of 259.45 during the day.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates
Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:25 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 260.65, -1.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79593.25, down by -0.51%. The stock has hit a high of 264.65 and a low of 259.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5270.11
10277.07
20284.89
50300.84
100298.06
300280.36

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 267.23, 270.97, & 276.93, whereas it has key support levels at 257.53, 251.57, & 247.83.

Ongc Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -54.69% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.36 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 26.61% with a target price of 330.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.52% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.86% in june to 10.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.

Ongc share price down -1.01% today to trade at 260.65 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.64% & -0.51% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsOngc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are down by -1.01%, Nifty down by -0.64%

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation share price

141.10
11:27 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-6 (-4.08%)

Federal Bank share price

197.05
11:27 AM | 29 OCT 2024
12.35 (6.69%)

Tata Motors share price

844.65
11:27 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-34.05 (-3.88%)

Tata Steel share price

147.10
11:27 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-2.35 (-1.57%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Piramal Pharma share price

254.40
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
8 (3.25%)
More from 52 Week High

Sapphire Foods India share price

318.90
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-26.8 (-7.75%)

Ksb share price

781.05
11:21 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-50.85 (-6.11%)

Firstsource Solutions share price

351.75
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-21 (-5.63%)

Suzlon Energy share price

67.31
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
-3.54 (-5%)
More from Top Losers

Gillette India share price

9,137.75
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
584.85 (6.84%)

JSW Infrastructure share price

306.50
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
19 (6.61%)

Federal Bank share price

196.35
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
11.65 (6.31%)

Sumitomo Chemical India share price

543.00
11:26 AM | 29 OCT 2024
28.7 (5.58%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,805.00-490.00
    Chennai
    79,811.00-490.00
    Delhi
    79,963.00-490.00
    Kolkata
    79,815.00-490.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.