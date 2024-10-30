Ongc Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: Ongc share price are down by -0.45%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Ongc Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC opened at 265.4 and closed at 263.9. The stock reached a high of 266.2 and a low of 262.75 during the day.

Published30 Oct 2024, 11:26 AM IST
OngcShare Price Today on 30-10-2024
OngcShare Price Today on 30-10-2024

Ongc Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: At 30 Oct 12:00 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 263.9, -0.45% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80255.53, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 266.2 and a low of 262.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5267.43
10274.75
20283.22
50299.39
100298.05
300280.64

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 267.12, 269.43, & 273.27, whereas it has key support levels at 260.97, 257.13, & 254.82.

Ongc Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -54.22% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% & ROA of 8.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.40 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 25.05% with a target price of 330.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.52% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.86% in june to 10.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.

Ongc share price down -0.45% today to trade at 263.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Oil India, Petronet LNG are falling today, but its peers Reliance Industries are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.07% & -0.14% each respectively.

