Ongc share are up by 0.86%, Nifty down by -1.07%

At 30 Sep 13:01 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹299.2, 0.86% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹300.7 and a low of ₹293.8 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 297.02 10 294.02 20 301.34 50 316.96 100 296.35 300 272.20

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹299.4, ₹303.15, & ₹307.85, whereas it has key support levels at ₹290.95, ₹286.25, & ₹282.5.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -29.47% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.30 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.71% with a target price of ₹331.25.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.