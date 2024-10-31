Ongc Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Ongc share price are up by 2.06%, Nifty down by -0.41%

Ongc Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 264.25 and closed at 267.20. The stock reached a high of 268.25 and a low of 261.10 during the day.

Published31 Oct 2024, 11:19 AM IST
OngcShare Price Today on 31-10-2024
OngcShare Price Today on 31-10-2024

Ongc Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:00 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 267.2, 2.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79511.75, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of 268.25 and a low of 261.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5266.31
10272.90
20281.58
50298.13
100297.86
300280.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 265.55, 268.4, & 270.6, whereas it has key support levels at 260.5, 258.3, & 255.45.

Ongc Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -27.97% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% & ROA of 8.60% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 7.31 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.50% with a target price of 330.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.52% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 10.86% in june to 10.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.

Ongc share price has gained 2.06% today, currently at 267.2, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.41% & -0.54% each respectively.

