Ongc Share Price Today on : Ongc share are up by 1.68%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Ongc Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at ₹ 264.25 and closed at ₹ 266.20. The stock reached a high of ₹ 268.25 and a low of ₹ 261.10 during the trading session.

Ongc Share Price Today on : At 31 Oct 16:00 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹266.2, 1.68% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79389.06, down by -0.69%. The stock has hit a high of ₹268.25 and a low of ₹261.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading below the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 266.31 10 272.90 20 281.58 50 298.13 100 297.86 300 280.92

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹269.93, ₹272.67, & ₹277.08, whereas it has key support levels at ₹262.78, ₹258.37, & ₹255.63.

Ongc Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 4 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ongc was -9.47% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 7.31 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 23.97% with a target price of ₹330.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 10.52% MF holding, & 8.12% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 10.86% in june to 10.52% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.57% in june to 8.12% in the september quarter.