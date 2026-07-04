Only one old-school haven stands firm during Iran war as gold, others lose luster

In times of trouble, investors usually flock to so-called traditional haven investments but the Iran war has put a question mark next to several of these former flights to safety—with only one old-school bolt-hole standing firm.
Gold, treasuries, the dollar, and utilities have been the market’s go-to ports in a storm with bitcoin a more recent addition.
Since the U.S. launched its first attacks on Feb. 28 earlier this year, investors who took these well-worn paths may have been burned.
Lost Luster
Gold is possibly the biggest disappointment. The price of the precious metal has dropped 21.2% since the war began, according to FactSet.
It’s about oil and inflation. The unique mechanics of the conflict created market forces that directly countered gold’s typical haven benefits. The war sparked the prolonged blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which controls roughly 20% of the world’s petroleum. This energy crunch sent oil prices soaring, which bled into consumer prices—pushing up U.S. inflation.