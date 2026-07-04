Only one old-school haven stands firm during Iran war as gold, others lose luster

False Hope

In more recent times, Bitcoin has been hyped as a haven—landing the moniker “digital gold” from its supporters, but its star faded before the Iran fighting began. If anything, the war proved that in times of major geopolitical conflict, it behaves like a highly speculative tech stock rather than a safe port. The price of the cryptocurrency has dropped 6.1% since Feb. 28, but has fallen almost 30% so far this year.