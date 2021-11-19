OPEC+ oil output below target at 116% in Oct as members cut more than agreed

Internal data seen by Reuters indicates the group continues to produce less than its agreed targets.

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts stood at 116% in October, up from 115% the previous month, internal data seen by Reuters showed, indicating the group continues to produce less than its agreed targets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Compliance for participating OPEC members in the group rose from 115% in September to 121% in October, the highest since May, the data showed.

Compliance for participating OPEC members in the group rose from 115% in September to 121% in October, the highest since May, the data showed.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

