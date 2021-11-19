Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Markets / OPEC+ oil output below target at 116% in Oct as members cut more than agreed

OPEC+ oil output below target at 116% in Oct as members cut more than agreed

OPEC has lately been cooperating closely with Russia and other non-cartel producers, in a bid to impose greater control over global output and prices. File: AP
1 min read . 04:11 PM IST Reuters

Internal data seen by Reuters indicates the group continues to produce less than its agreed targets.

OPEC+ compliance with oil production cuts stood at 116% in October, up from 115% the previous month, internal data seen by Reuters showed, indicating the group continues to produce less than its agreed targets.

Compliance for participating OPEC members in the group rose from 115% in September to 121% in October, the highest since May, the data showed.

Compliance for non-OPEC participating producers stood at 106% in October, down from 114% in September. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

