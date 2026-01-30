OpenAI plans fourth quarter IPO in race to beat Anthropic to market
Summary
The rivals are competing to be the first major generative AI startup to tap the public markets.
OpenAI is laying the groundwork for a public listing in the fourth quarter of this year, people familiar with the matter said, accelerating its plans as competition with rival Anthropic intensifies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story