OpenAI plans fourth quarter IPO in race to beat Anthropic to market

OpenAI executives have privately expressed concerns about Anthropic beating the company to an IPO, people familiar with the matter said. Anthropic, founded by former OpenAI leaders, has told financial partners that it is open to listing by the end of this year. The startup’s sales are soaring, thanks largely to the popularity of its viral coding agent Claude Code, and it is in the process of raising a funding round that will likely exceed an initial $10 billion target, people familiar with the matter said.