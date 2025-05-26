Operation Sindoor: Booming defence stocks carry a message for investors

The expansion and modernization of the Indian Navy will give a huge fillip to listed defence shipyards like Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Cochin Shipyards and Garden Reach Shipbuilders. The combined order book of these three major defence shipyards has remained stagnant since 2018-19 even though their combined revenue has increased from ₹8,900 crore in 2018-19 to ₹12,400 crore in the first nine months of 2024-25, Antique Stock Broking highlighted in a note. This was mainly due to delay in placing of new orders (including Project 751 for the acquisition of six submarines, and a second indigenous aircraft carrier), coupled with the completion of major orders placed between 2010 and 2020.