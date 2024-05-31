Option sellers baking in 8% swing in Nifty on 4 June
During such events traders' anticipation of wild swings raises prices of both call and put options. This, in turn, results in a spike in fear gauge India VIX, which has rallied 88% this month to 24.18 as of Thursday.
Mumbai: Option sellers are baking in an almost 8% price swing in Nifty on Tuesday when results of the 18th Lok Sabha elections will be announced, according to National Stock Exchange data. This shows the extent of cushion the sellers, who are exposed to unlimited risk, are piling on in anticipation of wild swings that day, according to market analysts.
