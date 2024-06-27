Options data signal market in bull zone in July amid tax-sop optimism in budget
One of the drivers of the momentum, which hint at a strong rollover of bullish derivatives positions, is reflected in the rising number of put options being sold than call options on a market-wide basis in the past two days through Wednesday .
Bullish investor sentiment could spill over to the July derivatives series from the June series' expiry on Thursday, with markets discounting the possibility of sops on personal income tax when the Union budget is presented next month. This will put more money into the hands of the salaried class and the prospect is being cheered by investors and traders alike, said market analysts.
