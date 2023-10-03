Organic Recycling Systems IPO allotment status : Organic Recycling Systems IPO share allotment has been finalised. The investors who applied for the issue can check the Organic Recycling Systems IPO allotment status on the registrar's portal, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd.

Investors can find out if and how many shares they have been given through the basis of allotment. If you have applied for the IPO, you can check your allotment status immediately on the website of the IPO registrar, Maashitla Securities Private Ltd. Organic Recycling Systems IPO allotment status link - https://maashitla.com/allotment-status/public-issues

Step 1

Please click the following link to access the Maashitla Securities Private Ltd website, which is Organic Recycling Systems IPO's registrar.

Step 2

The landing page that you see after clicking the link above will look like the one in the screenshot below.

View Full Image Check Application status on registrar's website (https://maashitla.com/)

Step 3

The IPOs that are currently managed by the registrar and for those who's allotment is finalised will be displayed in this dropdown along with the current IPOs.

Step 4

One can then choose the company i.e Organic Recycling Systems from the drop-down menu.

Step 5

Using the following IDs, one may check up the allotment status for the IPO.

Income Tax PAN (permanent account number) number - The application status can first be checked using your mapped Income Tax PAN number. Enter your alphanumeric 10-digit PAN number after choosing PAN from the drop-down box. Click the ‘Submit’ button after entering the PAN.

Application number or CAF number- Additionally, by using your application number or CAF number, one can check the status of allocation. After entering the application or CAF number, click the ‘Search’ button. Enter the application exactly as it appears on the acknowledgement paper that was issued to you after completing the IPO application procedure. Then onecan click the ‘Submit’ button to receive the information about the shares that were allocated to you in the IPO.

Beneficiary ID- The beneficiary ID of your demat account can also be used. Then, as a single string, one must input the depository participant (DP) id and client id together. The NSDL string is alphanumeric while the CDSL string is numerical. Enter the customer ID and DP ID exactly as they are. Online DP statement or the statement of account both provide information about your DP and client ID. Then click on ‘Submit’ button.

The company seems to have switched to T+3 listing norms. Tentatively, Organic Recycling Systems listing date is fixed for Thursday, October 5, according to various media reports.

Organic Recycling Systems IPO GMP today

Organic Recycling IPO GMP today or grey market premium is +13 similar to previous two trading session. This indicates that the shares of Organic Recycling Systems IPO GMP today were trading at a premium of ₹13 in the grey market on Tuesday, according to investorgain.com

Considering the upper end of the Organic Recycling Systems IPO price band and the current premium in the grey market, the estimated listing price of Organic Recycling Systems share price was ₹213 apiece, which is 6.5% higher than the Organic Recycling Systems IPO issue price of ₹200

'Grey market premium' indicates investors' readiness to pay more than the issue price.

