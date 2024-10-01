Orient Technologies share are down by -0.33%, Nifty down by -0.22%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 01 Oct 11:10 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹275.05, -0.33% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84179.14, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹278.15 and a low of ₹273.75 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 290.80 10 299.24 20 303.86 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.21 .

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

