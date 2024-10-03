Hello User
Next Story
Orient Technologies share are down by -0.97%, Nifty down by -1.52%

Livemint

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 03-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 267.2 and closed at 270. The stock reached a high of 275.5 and a low of 264.5 during the day.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 03 Oct 12:00 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 270, -0.97% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82970.04, down by -1.54%. The stock has hit a high of 275.5 and a low of 264.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5279.25
10292.13
20299.36
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.92 .

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Orient Technologies share price down -0.97% today to trade at 270 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -1.52% & -1.54% each respectively.

