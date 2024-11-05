Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: Orient Technologies share price are up by 15.06%, Nifty down by -0.56%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at ₹ 316 and closed at ₹ 363.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 375 during the day and a low of ₹ 313.35. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price, with a notable increase from the opening to the closing price.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 05-11-2024: At 05 Nov 12:00 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹363.7, 15.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78358.98, down by -0.54%. The stock has hit a high of ₹375 and a low of ₹313.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 292.90 10 290.49 20 283.58 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Orient Technologies Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% & ROA of 15.04% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 30.02 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.