Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Orient Technologies share price are up by 9.78%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹400.15, 9.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80208.03, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of ₹414 and a low of ₹365.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 292.90 10 290.49 20 283.58 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

Orient Technologies Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% & ROA of 15.04% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 34.70 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.