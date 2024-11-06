Hello User
Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Orient Technologies share price are up by 9.78%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: Orient Technologies share price are up by 9.78%, Nifty up by 0.73%

Livemint

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 370.05 and closed at 400.15. The stock reached a high of 414 and a low of 365.95 during the day. This indicates a positive performance, with the closing price reflecting a gain from the opening price.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 06-11-2024

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 06-11-2024: At 06 Nov 12:00 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 400.15, 9.78% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80208.03, up by 0.92%. The stock has hit a high of 414 and a low of 365.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5292.90
10290.49
20283.58
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Orient Technologies Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% & ROA of 15.04% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 34.70 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

Orient Technologies share price has gained 9.78% today to trade at 400.15 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.73% & 0.92% each respectively.

