Orient Technologies share are down by -4.44%, Nifty down by -0.5%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 07-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at ₹ 262.7 and closed at ₹ 251. The stock reached a high of ₹ 267.2 and a low of ₹ 248.1 during the day.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 07 Oct 11:08 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹251, -4.44% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81327.83, down by -0.44%. The stock has hit a high of ₹267.2 and a low of ₹248.1 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 271.96 10 283.90 20 294.98 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.01 .

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

