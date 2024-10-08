Hello User
Orient Technologies share are up by 2.02%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Orient Technologies share are up by 2.02%, Nifty up by 0.69%

Livemint

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 08-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 247.55 and closed at 258.15. The stock reached a high of 261.45 and a low of 247.55 during the session.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 08 Oct 12:01 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 258.15, 2.02% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81403.03, up by 0.44%. The stock has hit a high of 261.45 and a low of 247.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5271.96
10283.90
20294.98
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 24.05 .

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Orient Technologies share price has gained 2.02% today to trade at 258.15 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.69% & 0.44% each respectively.

