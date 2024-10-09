Orient Technologies share are up by 3.28%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹269.4, 3.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81952.55, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹269.7 and a low of ₹261.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 266.80 10 278.80 20 292.46 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.