Orient Technologies share are up by 3.28%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at ₹264.95 and closed at ₹269.4. The stock reached a high of ₹269.7 and a low of ₹261.6 during the session.
Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹269.4, 3.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81952.55, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹269.7 and a low of ₹261.6 during the day.
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
Days
Simple Moving Average
5
266.80
10
278.80
20
292.46
50
0.00
100
0.00
300
0.00
The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.
The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.