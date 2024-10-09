Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Orient Technologies share are up by 3.28%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Orient Technologies share are up by 3.28%, Nifty up by 0.6%

Livemint

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 264.95 and closed at 269.4. The stock reached a high of 269.7 and a low of 261.6 during the session.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 269.4, 3.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81952.55, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of 269.7 and a low of 261.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5266.80
10278.80
20292.46
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.