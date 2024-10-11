Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are down by -0.22%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹271.95, -0.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81370.33, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of ₹275.15 and a low of ₹269.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 265.38 10 272.32 20 289.63 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.97 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

