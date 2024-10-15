Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are up by 0.37%, Nifty down by -0.29%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 272 and closed at 273. The stock reached a high of 274.95 and a low of 271 during the day.

Published15 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:00 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 273, 0.37% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81861.83, down by -0.14%. The stock has hit a high of 274.95 and a low of 271 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5268.04
10270.00
20286.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 25.89 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Orient Technologies share price has gained 0.37% today, currently at 273, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.29% & -0.14% each respectively.

First Published:15 Oct 2024, 11:21 AM IST
