Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are up by 3.71%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 271.05 and closed at 283.50. The stock reached a high of 285.10 and a low of 271.05, indicating a range of trading activity throughout the day.

Published16 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:06 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 283.5, 3.71% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81714.35, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of 285.1 and a low of 271.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5271.83
10269.32
20284.28
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.07 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Orient Technologies share price has gained 3.71% today, currently at 283.5, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.11% & -0.13% each respectively.

