Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are up by 3.71%, Nifty down by -0.11%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at ₹ 271.05 and closed at ₹ 283.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 285.10 and a low of ₹ 271.05, indicating a range of trading activity throughout the day.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 16 Oct 11:06 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹283.5, 3.71% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81714.35, down by -0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹285.1 and a low of ₹271.05 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 271.83 10 269.32 20 284.28 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.07 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

