Orient Technologies share are down by -1.2%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 18-09-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 315.05 and closed at 307.50. The stock reached a high of 315.05 and a low of 299.95 during the day.

Published18 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates
Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:01 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 307.5, -1.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83253.32, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 315.05 and a low of 299.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5308.87
10306.59
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.25 & P/B is at 7.39.

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Orient Technologies share price down -1.2% today to trade at 307.5 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Tips Films are falling today, but its peers null are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.18% & 0.21% each respectively.

