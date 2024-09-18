Orient Technologies share are down by -1.2%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 18 Sep 12:01 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹307.5, -1.2% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹83253.32, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹315.05 and a low of ₹299.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 308.87 10 306.59 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 31.25 & P/B is at 7.39.

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

