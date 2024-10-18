Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are down by -0.22%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 290.1 and closed slightly lower at 289.7. The stock reached a high of 292 and a low of 281.6 during the day.

Livemint
Published18 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates
Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 289.7, -0.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81047.52, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 292 and a low of 281.6 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5277.29
10271.34
20281.73
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.62 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

Orient Technologies share price down -0.22% today to trade at 289.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.11% & 0.05% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsOrient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are down by -0.22%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Most Active Stocks

Wipro share price

546.25
12:04 PM | 18 OCT 2024
17.45 (3.3%)

Tata Steel share price

154.95
12:04 PM | 18 OCT 2024
2.6 (1.71%)

Tata Power share price

455.40
12:04 PM | 18 OCT 2024
5.35 (1.19%)

Tata Motors share price

908.70
12:04 PM | 18 OCT 2024
17 (1.91%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

992.25
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
61.95 (6.66%)

Torrent Power share price

1,973.75
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
34.85 (1.8%)
More from 52 Week High

Indraprastha Gas share price

455.00
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-49.4 (-9.79%)

LTI Mindtree share price

6,071.85
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-329.65 (-5.15%)

Infosys share price

1,882.60
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-86.9 (-4.41%)

Zomato share price

259.35
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
-11.3 (-4.18%)
More from Top Losers

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,564.60
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
324.25 (7.65%)

Tejas Networks share price

1,201.90
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
77.4 (6.88%)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

992.25
12:02 PM | 18 OCT 2024
61.95 (6.66%)

Axis Bank share price

1,195.80
12:01 PM | 18 OCT 2024
63.65 (5.62%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,135.00220.00
    Chennai
    78,141.00220.00
    Delhi
    78,293.00220.00
    Kolkata
    78,145.00220.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.