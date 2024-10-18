Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are down by -0.22%, Nifty up by 0.11%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at ₹ 290.1 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 289.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 292 and a low of ₹ 281.6 during the day.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:01 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹289.7, -0.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81047.52, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹292 and a low of ₹281.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 277.29 10 271.34 20 281.73 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.62 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}