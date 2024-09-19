Orient Technologies share are down by -1.25%, Nifty up by 0.15%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 19-09-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 307.35 and closed at 299.6. The stock reached a high of 309.5 and a low of 296.35 during the day. Overall, the stock experienced a decline, closing lower than its opening price.

Published19 Sep 2024
Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 19 Sep 12:01 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 299.6, -1.25% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 83122.22, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of 309.5 and a low of 296.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5309.16
10307.40
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.90 .

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Orient Technologies share price down -1.25% today to trade at 299.6 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.15% & 0.21% each respectively.

First Published:19 Sep 2024
