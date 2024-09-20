Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Orient Technologies share are up by 0.69%, Nifty up by 1.2%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 304.55 and closed at 306. The stock reached a high of 309 and a low of 302.95 during the day.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:01 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 306, 0.69% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84416.74, up by 1.48%. The stock has hit a high of 309 and a low of 302.95 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5308.15
10306.06
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.91 .

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Orient Technologies share price has gained 0.69% today to trade at 306 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 1.2% & 1.48% each respectively.

