Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are down by -1.22%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are down by -1.22%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Livemint

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 297.25 and closed at 291.75. The stock reached a high of 301 and a low of 288 during the day.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:01 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 291.75, -1.22% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81008.68, down by -0.27%. The stock has hit a high of 301 and a low of 288 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5285.30
10276.67
20280.28
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.04 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

Orient Technologies share price down -1.22% today to trade at 291.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.27% each respectively.

