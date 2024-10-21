Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are down by -1.22%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|285.30
|10
|276.67
|20
|280.28
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26%
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.
Orient Technologies share price down -1.22% today to trade at ₹291.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services are falling today, but its peers Mankind Pharma are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.27% each respectively.