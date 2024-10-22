Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are down by -2.59%, Nifty down by -0.48%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 286 and closed at 283.75. The stock reached a high of 293.45 and a low of 279.35 during the day.

Livemint
Published22 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates
Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 283.75, -2.59% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80835.13, down by -0.39%. The stock has hit a high of 293.45 and a low of 279.35 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5285.30
10276.67
20280.28
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

Orient Technologies Share Price Today

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.04 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

Orient Technologies share price down -2.59% today to trade at 283.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.48% & -0.39% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Oct 2024, 11:06 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsOrient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are down by -2.59%, Nifty down by -0.48%

Most Active Stocks

Bandhan Bank share price

176.35
12:03 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-8.6 (-4.65%)

GAIL India share price

215.50
12:01 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-4.05 (-1.84%)

Tata Steel share price

152.10
12:03 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-2.9 (-1.87%)

Indian Oil Corporation share price

158.25
12:03 PM | 22 OCT 2024
-1.95 (-1.22%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Whirlpool Of India share price

2,389.25
11:53 AM | 22 OCT 2024
41.3 (1.76%)

Torrent Power share price

1,992.10
11:55 AM | 22 OCT 2024
25.6 (1.3%)

Indigo Paints share price

1,644.05
11:55 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-11.1 (-0.67%)

Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

6,413.10
11:55 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-218.8 (-3.3%)
More from 52 Week High

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

4,251.00
11:55 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-414.65 (-8.89%)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

1,658.50
11:55 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-145.7 (-8.08%)

PNC Infratech share price

337.15
11:54 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-29.55 (-8.06%)

Jupiter Wagons share price

476.10
11:54 AM | 22 OCT 2024
-36.05 (-7.04%)
More from Top Losers

Hindustan Zinc share price

516.00
11:55 AM | 22 OCT 2024
14.45 (2.88%)

Jyothy Labs share price

528.40
11:54 AM | 22 OCT 2024
12.7 (2.46%)

Tube Investments Of India share price

4,491.05
11:54 AM | 22 OCT 2024
99.3 (2.26%)

City Union Bank share price

171.25
11:55 AM | 22 OCT 2024
20.5 (13.6%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    79,665.00240.00
    Chennai
    79,671.00240.00
    Delhi
    79,823.00240.00
    Kolkata
    79,675.00240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.23
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.