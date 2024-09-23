Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Orient Technologies share are up by 2.19%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Orient Technologies share are up by 2.19%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Livemint

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 303.2 and closed at 310.7. The stock reached a high of 316 and a low of 302.45 during the day.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:01 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 310.7, 2.19% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84708.27, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of 316 and a low of 302.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5307.68
10306.12
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.90 .

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Orient Technologies share price up 2.19% today to trade at 310.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Bajaj Housing Finance are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.28% & 0.19% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.