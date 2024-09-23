Orient Technologies share are up by 2.19%, Nifty up by 0.28%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 23-09-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at ₹ 303.2 and closed at ₹ 310.7. The stock reached a high of ₹ 316 and a low of ₹ 302.45 during the day.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 23 Sep 12:01 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹310.7, 2.19% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84708.27, up by 0.19%. The stock has hit a high of ₹316 and a low of ₹302.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

Days Simple Moving Average 5 307.68 10 306.12 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 28.90 .

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

