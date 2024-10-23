Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are up by 2.43%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 276.25 and closed at 289.05. The stock reached a high of 297.95 and a low of 276.25 during the session. This indicates a positive movement, with the stock closing higher than its opening price.

Published23 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:08 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 289.05, 2.43% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80553.42, up by 0.41%. The stock has hit a high of 297.95 and a low of 276.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5289.16
10280.50
20279.65
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.73 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.

Orient Technologies share price up 2.43% today to trade at 289.05 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.24% & 0.41% each respectively.

First Published:23 Oct 2024, 11:08 AM IST
