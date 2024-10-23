Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : Orient Technologies share are up by 2.43%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at ₹ 276.25 and closed at ₹ 289.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 297.95 and a low of ₹ 276.25 during the session. This indicates a positive movement, with the stock closing higher than its opening price.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:08 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹289.05, 2.43% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80553.42, up by 0.41%. The stock has hit a high of ₹297.95 and a low of ₹276.25 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 289.16 10 280.50 20 279.65 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.73 .

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 0.03% MF holding, & 3.56% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 0.11% in june to 0.03% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 6.49% in june to 3.56% in the september quarter.