Orient Technologies share are down by -1.01%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:17 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price ₹302.7, -1.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84919.21, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of ₹308 and a low of ₹302.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 307.68 10 306.12 20 0.00 50 0.00 100 0.00 300 0.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.08 .

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.