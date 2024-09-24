Orient Technologies share are down by -1.01%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 305.9 and closed at 302.7. The stock reached a high of 308 and a low of 302.1 during the day.

Livemint
Published24 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates
Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:17 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 302.7, -1.01% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84919.21, down by -0.01%. The stock has hit a high of 308 and a low of 302.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5307.68
10306.12
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 29.08 .

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Orient Technologies share price down -1.01% today to trade at 302.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.05% & -0.01% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:17 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsOrient Technologies share are down by -1.01%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Most Active Stocks

GAIL India

221.55
11:18 AM | 24 SEP 2024
1.2 (0.54%)

Tata Steel

159.05
11:18 AM | 24 SEP 2024
5.1 (3.31%)

Tata Power

466.00
11:18 AM | 24 SEP 2024
11.65 (2.56%)

Vedanta

468.60
11:18 AM | 24 SEP 2024
15.55 (3.43%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Godawari Power And Ispat

1,053.35
11:07 AM | 24 SEP 2024
64.75 (6.55%)

Laxmi Organic Industries

303.95
11:07 AM | 24 SEP 2024
13.6 (4.68%)

National Aluminium Company

188.20
11:07 AM | 24 SEP 2024
7.9 (4.38%)

VIP Industries

581.00
11:07 AM | 24 SEP 2024
24.2 (4.35%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    76,175.00240.00
    Chennai
    76,181.00240.00
    Delhi
    76,333.00240.00
    Kolkata
    76,185.00240.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.