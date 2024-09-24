Orient Technologies share are down by -1.01%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|307.68
|10
|306.12
|20
|0.00
|50
|0.00
|100
|0.00
|300
|0.00
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26%
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26%
The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.
The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.
The FII holding has
The FII holding has
Orient Technologies share price down -1.01% today to trade at ₹302.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Jio Financial Services, Bajaj Housing Finance are falling today, but its peers are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.05% & -0.01% each respectively.