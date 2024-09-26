Orient Technologies share are up by 2.81%, Nifty up by 0.24%

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 26-09-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 298.75 and closed at 298.10. The stock reached a high of 298.75 and a low of 291.

Published26 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 26 Sep 11:15 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 298.1, 2.81% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85416.41, up by 0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 298.75 and a low of 291 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5305.01
10306.94
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 27.60 .

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Orient Technologies share price has gained 2.81% today, currently at 298.1, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.24% & 0.29% each respectively.

First Published:26 Sep 2024, 11:15 AM IST
