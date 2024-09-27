Hello User
Orient Technologies share are up by 0.66%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Orient Technologies share are up by 0.66%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Livemint

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, Orient Technologies opened at 286 and closed at 280.7. The stock reached a high of 288.3 and a low of 280 during the day.

Orient Technologies Share Price Today Live Updates

Orient Technologies Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:13 today, Orient Technologies shares are trading at price 280.7, 0.66% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85805.61, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 288.3 and a low of 280 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5300.75
10304.96
200.00
500.00
1000.00
3000.00

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 27.26% .The current P/E of the stock is at 26.43 .

The company has a 73.21% promoter holding, 0.11% MF holding, & 6.49% FII holding as per filings in the august quarter.

The FII holding has from % in to % in the quarter.

Orient Technologies share price up 0.66% today to trade at 280.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Mankind Pharma are falling today, but its peers Jio Financial Services are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down 0.1% & -0.04% each respectively.

